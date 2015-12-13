Rajasthan: Four arrested for ‘shouting’ pro-ISIS slogans at a rally

Four persons were arrested for allegedly shouting pro-ISIS slogans at a rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, police said on Sunday. The accused identified as Firoz, Wasim, Wasim Akram and Mohammad Fahid, all aged between 25-32 years, were arrested on Saturday night after their names cropped up in a probe, investigating officer Gopi Chand said.

Four accused along with several others allegedly shouted pro-ISIS slogans during a rally on Friday in Malpura town.

“The accused shouted slogans at a rally on Friday. They were identified on the basis of video footage and were named in an FIR. Some other accused are unidentified and the matter is being investigated,” Chand said.

The FIR was registered at Malpura police station under section 153 (A) of IPC (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) on directions of Superintendent of Police Tonk Deepak Kumar.

On Thursday, a marketing manager in Indian Oil Corporation Mohammad Sirazuddin was arrested in the state capital for spreading the ideology of ISIS through social media.

