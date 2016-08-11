Rajasthan cow deaths: RSS attacks CM Vasundhara Raje govt for ‘negligence’

More than 1,000 cows died here in 2016. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) More than 1,000 cows died here in 2016. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday criticised the Rajasthan government over the death of cows at the government-run Hingonia cowshed and rehabilitation centre in Jaipur.

Jaipur prant sangh chalak Dr Ramesh Agrawal said that an RSS delegation visited the gaushala on Wednesday and reviewed the situation first hand. “It was found that there was negligence in taking care of cows, who are our mothers and symbol of faith, at Hingonia cowshed. This is very unfortunate for all of us,” Agrawal said.

“When the staff had gone on strike, no arrangements were made to continue the care for cows,” he said.

“The Sangh now expects two-fold measures for their care. First, the government should immediately ensure measures through which the cows which are unwell can be saved. Second, a long term plan should be to take expert advice and improve the overall structure of gaushala,” Agrawal said.

He also said that responsibility should be fixed and the guilty should be punished accordingly.

Meanwhile, officials led by Jaipur mayor Nirmal Nahata reviewed the cowshed on Wednesday where 38 more cows died during the day.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had said that she will review Hingonia gaushala four days later. With her ‘Aapka Zila Aapki Sarkar’ visit to Dungarpur culminating Wednesday, the CM may visit the gaushala Thursday.

Mayor Nirmal Nahata said that though CM’s visit has not been confirmed, the situation at the cowshed has improved manifold.

“There were 38 deaths, out of which 29 deaths were in the ICU. These are stray cows who consume polyethene, or were already unwell when brought here; it is not just a cowshed but a rehabilitation centre as well,” Nahata said.

Though Jaipur witnessed rainfall on Wednesday, the mayor said that the conditions at the gaushala did not worsen due to constant watch.

Congress state president Sachin Pilot, meanwhile, has directed all district units of the party to take out a “Gai Bachao” march in their respective districts on August 13. Rakesh Parikh, chief of party’s Sewa Dal, informed that a Sewa Dal delegation was stopped from entering Hingonia gaushala on Tuesday. “When we protested how a delegation of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal was permitted today, they allowed us to enter for a brief period,” Parikh said.

As per government records, 1,053 cows died each month, on an average in 2016 till July, at the cowshed, which houses over 8,000 cows.

