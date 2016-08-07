After cow deaths at Jaipur shed, Rajasthan CM Raje presses ministers into action

More than 1,000 cows died here in 2016. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) More than 1,000 cows died here in 2016. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Under fire over the death of more than 1,000 cows in the first seven months of the year at Hingonia cow shelter here, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje swung into action Saturday and sent two ministers, the state chief secretary and other officials to take stock of the situation at the state-run centre.

Post-inspection by her team, Raje, who was on way to board a flight, held a meeting with officials at the airport itself.

The government reacted by suspending the two top officials at the cowshed even as the Opposition Congress kept the issue simmering with a protest march and prayers in Jaipur.

On strike for days over non-payment of wages, contract staff at the cow shelter, meanwhile, returned to work on Saturday.

Among those who went as part of the inspection team were the state’s Urban Development and Housing Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Animal Husbandry and Gaupalan Minister Prabhu Lal Saini, Chief Secretary O P Meena, and Jaipur Municipal Commissioner Hemant Gera. Raje later met all four as well as Mayor Nirmal Nahata and other top officials of departments concerned at the airport. Expressing “unhappiness”, she said she will review the cowshed four days later.

While Shekhawat said Hingonia’s Deputy Commissioner Sher Singh and the cowshed in-charge, R K Sharma, have been found guilty of negligence, Raje is learnt to have directed that they be suspended.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App