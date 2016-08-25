Rajasthan: ABVP wins big in student union polls

In a setback for Congress, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won most student union polls at universities and colleges in Rajasthan, results for which were declared Wednesday.

In results declared till late night, ABVP-backed candidates had won the president’s post in most universities and colleges.

In Bikaner, ABVP bagged the president’s post in all three universities — Lokeshwar Singh won in Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and Ashok Chaudhary was elected unopposed in Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University. Vikram Singh won the president’s post in Maharaja Ganga Singh University. ABVP also won the president’s post in University of Kota. Its candidate Vijay Pratap garnered 308 votes, defeating Independent Dhirendra Singh. ABVP or Independent candidates won at most colleges in Kota.

NSUI found some respite in Ajmer, where it swept the students’ union in Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University winning the president, vice-president and general secretary posts.

However, Congress claimed its candidates had won in most places. State party president Sachin Pilot said, “Recently, the CM visited several districts, including Ajmer, but this did not win over the youth. Wins by NSUI prove that youths are angry at government reneging on its promise of 15 lakh jobs, and are now leaning towards Congress and NSUI.”

Violence was reported from a few places. Unhappy over loss, NSUI supporters staged a protest and allegedly hurled stones at policemen at Bhopalgarh college in Jodhpur, injuring an SHO.

Barring Udaipur and Jaipur, elections were held in government colleges and universities in the remaining districts. In Udaipur, student union elections to two universities were organised before the two-day BRICS meet, which concluded Tuesday. In Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, NSUI candidate Shrawan Bhakar won the post of president. Independent candidate Mayurdhwaj Singh Chouhan won the post of president at Mohanlal Sukhadia University. Elections to University of Rajasthan are scheduled for August 31.

