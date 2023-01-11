Rainfall expected to temporarily abate cold wave conditions, fog in Delhi, Punjab

Light rainfall is expected in parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department’s weather bulletin on Wednesday. The latest weather development is on account of a western disturbance affecting Northwest India that is also likely to bring snowfall or rainfall to the Western Himalayan Region from January 11 to 14.

The rain is likely to temporarily abate cold wave and foggy conditions in parts of Punjab. However, both low temperatures and dense fog are set to return Saturday (January 14), the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, the national capital, which has remained dry for over two months, is also likely to see an increase in minimum temperature over the next two days. However, the temperature is set to drop once again over the weekend and early next week.

A rise in minimum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius is expected over most parts of Northwest India on January 12 (Thursday). But temperatures will gradually drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius between January 14th and 16th, the IMD said.

Dense to very dense fog is expected during morning and night hours over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the next four days. A fresh spell of dense to very dense fog is expected in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between 14th and 16th January.

Parts of North India witnessed very dense to moderate fog on Wednesday morning as the cold wave continued. Churu in West Rajasthan recorded a lowest minimum temperature of 1.5 degree Celsius in the plains. Uttarakhand recorded a maximum temperature of 5.1 degree Celsius in some places on Wednesday morning.

Bhatinda in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir recorded 0 metre visibility at 5:30 am on Wednesday. Varanasi, Bihar, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Hissar recorded 25 metre visibility and Sadarjung in Delhi along with Bhagalpur and Lucknow recorded a visibility of 50 metres.

The low visibility affected mobility of vehicles. ANI reported that several trains have been running late by 6 to 7 hours in Kanpur due to severe fog. Delhi has experienced the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years and is set to experience another cold spell from January 14, ANI reported.