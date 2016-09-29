Follow Us:
  • Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil meets Governor Vidyasagar Rao over malnutrition deaths

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil meets Governor Vidyasagar Rao over malnutrition deaths

During his meeting, the Opposition leader criticised the government for ineffective implementation of various welfare schemes.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: September 29, 2016
Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao over malnourishment deaths in the state. There has been a public uproar following a spate of malnutrition-linked children deaths in Palghar district over the past one month. Palghar is also the native district of state’s tribal development minister Vishnu Savra.

During his meeting, the Opposition leader criticised the government for ineffective implementation of various welfare schemes and also alleged that the government had slashed funding for crucial child development programmes. Earlier, a delegation of social workers and experts from Palghar had Tuesday called upon the Governor over the issue.

