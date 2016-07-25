Quran sacrilege: AAP MLA Naresh Yadav to be produced before court on Monday

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav has been booked for allegedly ‘desecrating’ Quran. (Source: File) AAP MLA Naresh Yadav has been booked for allegedly ‘desecrating’ Quran. (Source: File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav who was arrested in connection with the alleged Quran sacrilege incident, will be produced before the Malerkotla judicial court on Monday, following which the police will seek his remand for custodial interrogation.

Before being arrested, Yadav on Sunday asserted that he would cooperate with the police in the investigation. Yadav was booked under relevant sections of the IPC after one of the accused, Vijay Kumar, arrested in connection with the incident, claimed he had done it at the behest of the AAP MLA.

The Punjab Police have already questioned the AAP MLA twice in connection with the incident. The Mehrauli MLA and his party have denied the charges and alleged it was a ‘political conspiracy’ to malign the party’s image ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab. A court in Punjab earlier on Saturday issued a warrant against Yadav, who had earlier been questioned in connection with the June 24 Quran sacrilege in Malerkotla in Sangrur district of Punjab.

Tension flared in the area during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan as news spread that torn pages from the Quran were found in a drain in front of a cemetery.

Earlier, party spokesperon Ashish Khetan had landed in trouble in Punjab when he compared the party manifesto to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the religious scripture of Sikhism.

