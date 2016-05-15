Punjab Congress appoint Valmikis to key posts

The Punjab Congress announced appointment of Valmiki/Majhabi Sikh community members to key posts in the party.

Out of four districts in the Doaba region, two district presidents have been appointed from Valmiki/Majhabi Sikh community. Joginder Mann from Majhabi Sikh community is Kapurthala district head, while Pawan Adia of Valmiki community is Hoshiarpur district chief.

Sufi Singer Hans Raj Hans who is from the Valmiki community, leaders of Ravidassia community including Santosh Chaudhary from Hoshiarpur, Tarlochan Sund from Nawanshahr too given the senior posts in the new committee.

Earlier this year, the Valmiki community had demanded key posts in the Congress at several conferences. Folowing this PPCC chief Capt Amarinder had assured due representation to the Valmiki community.

