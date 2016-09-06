Punjab Congress alleges irregularity in electricity purchase by government

Irregularities have been experienced in purchase of electricity by Punjab government. (Representational Image) Irregularities have been experienced in purchase of electricity by Punjab government. (Representational Image)

Alleging irregularities in purchase of electricity by the Punjab government, state Congress today sought clarification from Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in this regard and demanded a discussion in the state assembly.

“There are different official versions on the purchase rate of electricity from Rajpura themal power station in Punjab. Moreover there is wide gap between the purchasing rate and the payment made for the same,” senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jhakhand alleged.

He sought an answer to the difference in figures and said the amount should be reimbursed to the 61 lakh consumers in the state.

“In the state assembly, government said electricity was being purchased at Rs 2.89 per unit from Rajpura thermal power station this year. But Punjab Sector Power Corporation chief D Chaudhary said that electricity was being purchased at Rs 2.20 per unit,” he said.

Jhakhand claimed that Sukhbir in a written reply in the assembly said electricity was being purchased at Rs 3.59 and Rs 3.99 per unit for Rajpura and Talwandi thermal plants respectively.

“In the same reply, Sukhbir said from January 1, 2015 to January 31, 2016, a total of 7055 million unit was purchased for Rs 3112.03 crore from Rajpura plant and 3291.52 million unit was purchased for Rs 1562.27 crore from Talwandi plant. “If calculations are made on the basis of these figures then, electricity was purchased at the rate of Rs 4.41 and Rs 4.62 respectively which is a difference of 63-83 paisa per unit from the stated rate,” he said, adding Sukhbir should come out with a clarification.

