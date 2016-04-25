Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Punjab: Co-accused in abduction and rape of Dalit woman arrested

Two days back, the main accused in the case, Gurinder, aged around 25, had surrendered before a court in Muktsar.

Sandeep Singh, the second accused in the Malaut rape case, has been arrested. The police have said that he will be produced in court on Monday morning.

Two days after the video of a man purportedly dragging a Dalit woman out of a computer centre in Malaut went viral, the suspect, Jagdeep Singh, 35, surrendered before a court on Friday. The CCTV footage showed the accused forcibly dragging the 24-year-old woman, out of her office in broad daylight on March 25.

Jagdeep Singh has been sent to three days’ police remand. The vehicle used in allegedly abducting the girl from the computer centre, where she was working, has also been impounded.

Sandeep was booked on criminal conspiracy charges as he had allegedly driven the vehicle. The DSP stated that the medical report of the woman was awaited.

