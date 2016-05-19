Punjab: Badal govt moves to add seven lakh more families under Atta Dal scheme

Half of Punjab’s population is now set to be covered under the Punjab government’s “Atta-Dal” Scheme.

Under the scheme for the poor and the marginalised, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday directed the state Food and Civil Supplies Department to initiate the process of bringing additional 7 lakh families under the ambit of its populist scheme, taking the total number of families to nearly 35 lakh.

With this scheme, the number of beneficiaries people would rise from the existing 1.13 crore to 1.41 crore. As per the 2011 Census, current Punjab population is nearly 2.77 crore. Badal on Wednesday also approved the launch of another phase for distribution of 75,000 cycles to girl students studying in government schools under the Mai Bhago Vidya Scheme.

An expenditure of Rs 22 crore would be incurred to distribute the cycles. The state government had already distributed 1,44,324 cycles to girls in 2015-16 at a cost of Rs 39.50 crore.

Badal said that various social security pension schemes were also up-to-date as the department had already disbursed pension to nearly 18 lakh beneficiaries till April this year.

