Poll panel to curtail some perks, privileges extended to Election Commissioners

The Election Commission has decided to let go of certain perks and privileges available to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance.

The decision was taken after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held his first meeting on Friday with fellow Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

“Among other things, the Commission reviewed the perks and privileges available to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance. CEC and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991,” the EC said in a statement.

The CEC and ECs are currently entitled to a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 34,000 and there is no income tax payable by them on this allowance. “The Commission felt the need of observing austerity in personal entitlements.

The Commission unanimously decided that the CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Central Government for appropriate action,” the EC said.

They are also entitled to three Leave Travel Concessions in a year for self, spouse and dependent members of the family. “Further, CEC and ECs will avail only one LTC in a year in place of three LTCs presently available to them,” it added.