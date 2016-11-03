PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of Mopa airport on November 13

This would be second visit of the Prime Minister to the coastal state in last two months. (source: PTI) This would be second visit of the Prime Minister to the coastal state in last two months. (source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on November 13 to lay the foundation stone of Mopa international airport in the northern part of the state. “Modi will arrive in Goa on November 13 to lay the foundation stone of the international airport planned at Mopa village. He will also lay foundation for IT Hub at Tuem village in North Goa,” BJP Goa Chief Vinay Tendulkar told PTI.

Watch what else is making news:

Both the projects -– the airport and the IT hub -– are planned in Pernem tehsil, bordering Maharashtra. Tendulkar said the Prime Minister will be addressing a public function at Shama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji. From the stadium, he will symbolically unveil the foundation stone of both the projects, said the BJP Goa chief. This would be second visit of the Prime Minister to the coastal state in last two months.

Modi had spent three days in Goa during recently held BRICS summit, where he had hosted heads of eleven countries. The Prime Minister will leave for an event in Pune (Maharashtra) on the same day after attending the function in Goa, Tendulkar said. The Goa government has finalised the bidder for Mopa Greenfield airport.

GMR Airports Limited, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited, has won the competitive bid for development and operation of the airport. This will be the second airport in Goa, the first one being at Dabolim village which is a property of Indian Navy.

The concession period for the Greenfield project will be 40 years with a possible extension of another 20 years through a bidding process. The airport will be built under build, operate and transfer basis.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App