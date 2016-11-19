PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Born on 19 November, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 19, 2016 10:57:32 am
Indira Gandhi, tributes, indira gandhi birth anniversary, PM Modi, PM narendra Modi tribute, pays tribute, pays homage, tweet, PM Modi tweet, india news, indian express news Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Source: File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 99th birth anniversary. “Tributes to former Prime Minster Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,” he said in a tweet.

Born on 19 November, 1917, Gandhi served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

