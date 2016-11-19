PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Source: File) Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Source: File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 99th birth anniversary. “Tributes to former Prime Minster Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,” he said in a tweet.

Tributes to former Prime Minster Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2016

Born on 19 November, 1917, Gandhi served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App