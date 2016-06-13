In Allahabad, PM Modi sounds poll bugle, says Mulayam-Maya jugalbandi must end for UP development

PM Modi addressing a rally in Allahabad. PM Modi addressing a rally in Allahabad.

Setting the tone for BJP’s poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a rally in Allahabad where the BJP held it National executive meeting.

The rally was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior party leader LK Advani, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Highlights of Modi’s speech

6:41 pm When Kalyan Singh ji & Rajnath Singh ji served in UP, state developed greatly. Development is our priority: PM Modi

6:30 PM Mayawati and Mulayam Singh have ‘jugalbandi’, 5 years of Govt for each. Till this is stopped, development cannot take place in UP: PM Modi

6:28 pm There seems to be contract in UP. SP & BSP make serious allegations agnst each other but do nothing about it when elected to power: PM Modi

6:20 pm

How can the youth of India get employment opportunities if development does not take place: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/WVDgAb091l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2016

6:15 pm Development will gain momentum only when seeds of communalism, dynasty rule, corruption are removed: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/k8L1FZdMAu

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2016

Looking at the stage it is evident what impact UP has on Govt. PM, HM, Defence Minister, all from UP: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/wmJW4KRe5q — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2016

Earlier, skipping any mention of controversial issues, Modi asked asked party workers to follow seven mantras, including empathy and restraint in their conduct, and said people are not content with mere slogans but concerned about how the nation is being strengthened.

Delivering his concluding address to the party’s National Executive, which saw its president Amit Shah raising concerns over “migration” of Hindus from a communally-sensitive western UP town, Modi made no reference to the controversial issues and instead asked leaders to use power for the benefit of society.

He also invoked Maratha icon Shivaji, saying he did not enjoy the fruits of power despite being a ruler and sarcastically added that the country has on the contrary also seen those who enjoyed the fruits of power without legitimately owning it, a veiled dig at the Gandhi family of the Congress.

The Prime Minister referred to the party’s win in Assam and growth in Kerala and West Bengal and had a word of caution for its leaders and workers.

“We are witnessing history in the making. We are benefitting from the hardwork of crores of workers for over many decades in building the party. We are in power in the Centre and many states as well. We should not get affected by this power but think as to how we can use this for the society’s benefit.

“There is a need to strengthen the nation. People are no longer satisfied only with slogans. They are concerned over how the nation is being made strong,” he said.

Briefing reporters about Modi’s speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Prime Minister also laid down seven mantras for party workers to follow in their conduct and policy.

“Sevabhaav, Santulan, Sanyam, Samnway, Sakaratmak, Sadbhavana and Samvad (Service, balance, restraint, coordination, positivity, empathy and dialogue)… The Prime Minister stressed to the workers that all these seven traits should be reflected in their conduct and policy,” Jaitley said.

He had earlier used the word “sadbhavna” (harmony) but later clarified that it was “samvedna” (empathy). “To sum up, the message from the National Executive is that when the party’s political power has grown, this power has to be used for the society,” Jaitley said.

To a question over what was the provocation for Modi to lay down seven point mantra, he quipped, “politicians make well-considered statements, not necessarily under provocations.”

