Wednesday, June 27, 2018
PM Modi running away from answering on demonetisation: Sitaram Yechury

Both the House of Parliament were adjourned amid demand from opposition that Modi respond to the debate on demonetisation.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 17, 2016 7:10:13 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is finding it “difficult” to answer queries of opposition MPs on demonetisation issue and, therefore, is “running away and hiding” from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged here on Thursday. Yechury made the scathing remarks while addressing a rally organised by civil rights groups and other organisations to protest against the draft National Education Policy here after both the House of Parliament were adjourned amid demand from opposition that Modi respond to the debate on demonetisation.

“The Prime Minister came to Parliament, but could not reach either Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha. The condition is such that the country’s Prime Minister is hiding and running away from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha within the Parliament building.

“Because, he is finding it difficult to answer queries of public representatives on the work (of demonetisation) he has done,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

