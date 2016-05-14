Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • PM Modi has taken up fishermen issue with Sri Lankan President: Javedekar

PM Modi has taken up fishermen issue with Sri Lankan President: Javedekar

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, he said during the talks between the two leaders at New Delhi on Friday, "Modi has stressed for a permanent solution to the issue of Indian fishermen."

By: PTI | Madurai | Published: May 14, 2016 3:42:20 pm
Prakash Javedekar, Narendra Modi, Indian fishermen, Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan President, Sri Lankan President visit, Sri Lankan President india visit, Maithripala Sirisena, india news New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena before their meeting in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo
Related News

Union Minister Prakash Javedekar on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed for a permanent solution to the issue of Indian fishermen during his talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, he said during the talks between the two leaders at New Delhi on Friday, “Modi has stressed for a permanent solution to the issue of Indian fishermen.”

He alleged that the successive regimes of AIADMK and DMK were marked by “corruption and bad governance. The two parties were corrupt parties. These corrupt parties should be punished by the people in the election,” he said.

He said the people did not want freebies, but expected things like good education and employment opportunities.

WATCH INDIAN EXPRESS VIDEOS HERE

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now