PM Modi has taken up fishermen issue with Sri Lankan President: Javedekar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena before their meeting in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena before their meeting in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

Union Minister Prakash Javedekar on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed for a permanent solution to the issue of Indian fishermen during his talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, he said during the talks between the two leaders at New Delhi on Friday, “Modi has stressed for a permanent solution to the issue of Indian fishermen.”

He alleged that the successive regimes of AIADMK and DMK were marked by “corruption and bad governance. The two parties were corrupt parties. These corrupt parties should be punished by the people in the election,” he said.

He said the people did not want freebies, but expected things like good education and employment opportunities.

WATCH INDIAN EXPRESS VIDEOS HERE

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App