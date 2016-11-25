PILs on welfare of disabled: Is it govt of India or panchayat, asks SC

The hearing on a batch of PILs to enable persons with disabilities gain universal access and equal opportunity for development began Thursday. The hearing on a batch of PILs to enable persons with disabilities gain universal access and equal opportunity for development began Thursday.

A day after it pulled up the government for not appointing the Lokpal, the Supreme Court Thursday goaded the Solicitor General to name the Union Minister, who, it said, had been “sitting over the files” on welfare of the disabled.

Even as Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar said the government had taken various steps to help the disabled, a bench led by Chief Justice of India T S Thakur did not stop asking for the name. “The concerned minister’s name is Thaawar Chand Gehlot,” said Kumar while the bench asked if the government was working like a “panchayat”. Gehlot is Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

It was an unusual instance when the top court wanted a law officer to spell out the name of a Cabinet Minister. If the court is dissatisfied with implementation of its directives or statute, it seeks names of the officials concerned and summons them.

The hearing on a batch of PILs to enable persons with disabilities gain universal access and equal opportunity for development began Thursday with the SG listing out measures taken by this government, including launch of “Accessible India Campaign” in December 2015.

This campaign seeks to make at least 50 per cent of all government buildings in capitals “fully accessible” for the disabled by July 2018.

At this, the bench asked why no meeting of the central coordination committee under the disability law has been convened in the last two years of NDA rule. “Who is the Union Minister concerned?” the bench asked. Kumar replied that the meeting could not take place since the government has introduced Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Bill in 2014, but the bench insisted on the minister’s name.

Underlining that the last meeting was convened in 2012, Kumar said no such meeting was convened even during the previous regime. “It is okay but you say this government is different… Tell us who is this minister who kept sitting on the files,” the bench said.

It added: “Is it government of India or some panchayat? …that the government of India thinks one bill is enough to replace the existing law… it is unacceptable that no meeting has taken place in last four years.” Kumar accepted that there were lapses and said the next meeting of the central coordination committee will be convened on November 29. The bench directed chief commissioner of the committee to submit minutes of the meeting on December 14.

