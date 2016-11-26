Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Pay salaries in cash, DMK tells Central, State governments

Pay salaries in cash, DMK tells Central, State governments

In a statement in Chennai, he said the currency crunch vis-a-vis salary payout issue should be given "attention commensurate with measures taken during disasters by the State and Central governments."

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: November 26, 2016 7:42:34 pm
demonetisation, currency ban, rs 500 ban, rs 1000 ban, demonetisation advantages, black money, wage payment, demonetisation difficulties, demonetisation pain, RBI, GST, GST bill, indian express news, india news, indian express column emonetisation will surely reverse, to some extent, the brazen flaunting of ill-gotten wealth. (Representational image)
Top News

DMK treasurer MK Stalin on Saturday appealed to the Central and State governments, public and private sectors to consider paying salaries of employees in cash. “Till such time the currency crunch and economic stagnancy situation was addressed, the salaries of central, state government, public and private sector employees besides pensioners should be paid in cash,” he said. He said salaries for the present and subsequent months should be paid in cash in view of the current situation.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the currency crunch vis-a-vis salary payout issue should be given “attention commensurate with measures taken during disasters by the State and Central governments.” He said in the 2,20,000 ATMs across the country, arrangements are not fully in place to withdraw new Rs 2000, and Rs 500 notes. He also said the cap restraining withdrawals to Rs 2000 in ATMs and Rs 24,000 from bank branches will seriously affect the employees.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now