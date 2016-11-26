Pay salaries in cash, DMK tells Central, State governments

emonetisation will surely reverse, to some extent, the brazen flaunting of ill-gotten wealth. (Representational image) emonetisation will surely reverse, to some extent, the brazen flaunting of ill-gotten wealth. (Representational image)

DMK treasurer MK Stalin on Saturday appealed to the Central and State governments, public and private sectors to consider paying salaries of employees in cash. “Till such time the currency crunch and economic stagnancy situation was addressed, the salaries of central, state government, public and private sector employees besides pensioners should be paid in cash,” he said. He said salaries for the present and subsequent months should be paid in cash in view of the current situation.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the currency crunch vis-a-vis salary payout issue should be given “attention commensurate with measures taken during disasters by the State and Central governments.” He said in the 2,20,000 ATMs across the country, arrangements are not fully in place to withdraw new Rs 2000, and Rs 500 notes. He also said the cap restraining withdrawals to Rs 2000 in ATMs and Rs 24,000 from bank branches will seriously affect the employees.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App