Manohar Parrikar rules out troop withdrawal from Siachen

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Sunday ruled out any troop withdrawal from Siachen in the wake of recent avalanche that led to the death of 10 soldiers.

“Though the lives lost are much fewer now thanks to better technological solutions, (it is) absolutely painful, even personally. But, should we withdraw from there? I do not think it is a proper analysis. In this case, there are no loose ends from what I understand. It was an avalanche. Those climbing the Mt Everest calculate everything and yet incidents happen,” said Parrikar here.

Speaking about One Rank One Pension (OROP), he added that the NDA government has fulfilled the promise by giving “15 times more” than the UPA.

‘Akshay, Kangana not brand ambassadors’

On the ongoing controversy over actors Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar being called the ambassadors for the IFR, Parrikar said that the defence ministry has not signed any contract with the two. “They were invited. They are not ambassadors,” he said.

