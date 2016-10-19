Parrikar remarks on surgical strikes degrade Army: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS for the Army’s surgical strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir amounts to degrading the Army.

In a statement issued this evening, Mayawati said, “Instead of giving credit for surgical strikes to the Army, the defence minister first gave it to the Prime Minister and now to his RSS teachings, which amounts to degrading the valour of the country’s Army and is condemnable.”

Watch Video: What’s making news

“The attempts by the BJP to openly take political benefit from the Army’s operation in the coming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and a few other states is wrong and condemnable,” she said in the statement.

Mayawati claimed the RSS is an organisation based on “hatred” and “divisiveness”, which “works hard with political motives, with a particular mentality in favour of a political party during elections” and “its people are now openly part of the BJP government”.

The BSP chief said that BJP and its leaders “are worried over the bad shape of affairs in UP”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App