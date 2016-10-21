Timeline: Post surgical strikes, Pakistan targets forward Indian posts along border

Rajouri: Army Jawans & Jammu Kashmir Police during a search operation after dozens of rusted grenades and bullets were recovered during excavation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. (file photo) Rajouri: Army Jawans & Jammu Kashmir Police during a search operation after dozens of rusted grenades and bullets were recovered during excavation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. (file photo)

In the aftermath of the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army along the LoC, there has been an escalation in ceasefire violation by Pakistan and terrorist attacks have taken place in several districts in Jammu and Kashmir. India conducted surgical strikes against the terrorist launch pads along the LoC in response to the Uri attack which claimed the lives of 19 soldiers.

Here’s a ready what all has happened after the surgical strikes:

October 21, 2016: Seven Pakistani Rangers were killed by the Border Security Force, in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the International Border in Kathua, J&K. The security personnel also neutralised a terrorist trying to infiltrate across the border. One BSF Jawan was injured in firing from Pakistan side earlier in the afternoon.

October 20, 2016: Three days after killing an Indian Army jawan in snippet fire from across the Line of Control in Tarkundi area of Balakote sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar shelling and small arms fire on the Indian side on Wednesday evening.

October 18, 2016: An Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms fire and mortar shelling in Balakote and Nowshera areas Sunday. The firing from Pakistani side took place after a lull of nearly 10 days. The dead jawan was identified as Sudesh Kumar, who was deployed at Tarkundi in Balakote area. Sources said that he was hit by sniper fire from across the Line of Control in the evening.

October 16, 2016: Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire in Nowshera town of Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, no Indian casualties have been reported so far. Reportedly, a gunbattle is underway along with intermittent firing from Pakistan’s side.

October 3, 2016: Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling at Shahpur on Indian side of the Line of Control in Poonch district on Monday. The mortar shelling which started around 11.15 am was continuing.

October 3, 2016: Terrorists launched attack near a camp of the 46 Rashtriya Rifles in Baramulla late on Sunday night. A BSF jawan was martyred while another has been injured in the attack. The army and J&K police’s Special Operations Group personnel conducted search operations in the area around the army camp. “Terrorists tried to enter the camp but our forces retaliated and the terrorists fled, search operations continue,” IG BSF (Kashmir) Vikas Chandra said.

October 2, 2016: In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops launched firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwala sector of Jammu district Sunday evening. “Firing and shelling from across LoC has started at 1915 hours in forward areas in Pallanwala belt along the LoC. It is intermittently going on,” a Police officer

September 30, 2016: Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwalla sector of Akhnoor, J&K during the wee hours of Saturday. Pointing out that these villagers had been staying at their native places despite heightened tension along the borders, sources said that the mortar shelling started around 3 am and it continued till 8 am. However, there had been no loss of life or damage to property on the Indian side.

September 29, 2016: Pakistani troops resorted to small arms fire at Chapriyal and Samwan under the jurisdiction of Jourian police post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector late on Thursday night. The firing, which started around 12.30 am, lasted for an hour. However, there had been no loss of life or property.

The strikes invited reactions from within the country and from the international community and affected the course of many events. Here is a break up of all that was affected by the surgical strikes conducted by India.

June 27, 2018: Video clips of the September 29 operation were broadcast on several TV channels on Wednesday, for the first time. These clips showed some terrorists being killed, besides destruction of bunkers and other military constructions. TV channels claimed these videos, which they had accessed from official sources, were taken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging (TI) cameras used by the Army to monitor the operation.

