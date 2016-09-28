Pakistan says India will ‘disintegrate’ when Kashmir is free

Khawaja Mohammed Asif, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif, Pakistan’s Defence Minister

Pakistan’s defense minister says its nuclear-armed rival India will “disintegrate” when Kashmir gains independence.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Wednesday that Pakistan will continue to extend moral support to the people of Kashmir.

Watch what else is making news

Asif said Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has tried to improve ties with India, but “we did not get a positive response from them.”

Tensions have been escalating between Pakistan and India, which blamed Pakistan-based militants for a recent attack on an army base in the Uri, Kashmir that killed 18 soldiers. Since then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will work to isolate Pakistan internationally.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App