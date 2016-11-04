Pakistan has launched two-pronged attack against India, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo by Kevin DSouza) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

Days after Pakistani official Mehmood Akhtar was expelled over espionage charges, Shiv Sena on Friday said the neighbouring nation has launched a two-pronged attack on India and questioned the need for a Pakistani High Commission in India. An editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said, “Why should we tolerate the conspiracies of Pakistani officials under the garb of international laws that prohibit their arrest? Instead of issuing visas and other political works, Pakistan High Commission has been constantly busy in carrying out anti-India activities.”

“Pakistan on one hand has waged a war against our nation by firing on innocents at the border and our soldiers in attacks like the one in Uri. On the other hand, it is trying to dig holes in India by laying a web of conspiracies,” it alleged. In the editorial, the ally of Maharashtra’s ruling-BJP claimed that Pakistan High Commission has been involved in activities like supplying goods to extremists, allying with anti-India organisations like the Hurriyat and increasing its network of conspiracies through people who are anti-Indians.

“Why do we even need a High Commission that is only trying to attack the roots of the nation? We could not do anything to Pakistanis involved in espionage, but can at least ensure that Indians who were involved in these activities get the strictest punishment,” it said.

If 16 officials were involved in espionage activities, then the “den of ISI” should be removed from Indian soil, the ‘Saamana’ editorial said.

