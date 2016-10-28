Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Pakistan espionage case: Accused had fought and lost 2013 Rajasthan polls
Pakistan espionage case: Accused had fought and lost 2013 Rajasthan polls

He also sought support for a candidate during elections for the University of Rajasthan.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur | Updated: August 20, 2018 2:56:48 pm
pakistan, pakistan spy, pakistan spy arrested, pak spy, pak spy arrested, pakistan espionage, pakistan espionage case, pakistan news, india news, rajasthan pakistan spy, rajasthan news Subhash Jangir, Ramzan Khan at police headquarters on Thursday. (Source: PTI)
Subhash Jangir, 35, who has been arrested by Delhi Police on charges of spying, had contested the 2013 assembly elections from Khinwsar assembly seat in Nagaur district of Rajasthan as an Independent candidate, The Indian Express has learnt.

As per Jangir’s election affidavit, his total assets were Rs 3.12 lakh while Rs 1.24 lakh was listed under the name of his spouse, whom he did not name in the affidavit. He dropped out of Trimurti Uchh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Nagaur after completing class IX in 2006, and was interested in college politics.

He often shared “patriotic posts” on Facebook.

He also sought support for a candidate during elections for the University of Rajasthan.

In 2013, Independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal won from Khinwsar with 65,399 votes, leaving BSP and BJP in second and third positions, respectively. Subhash polled 1,939 votes, even less than 6,056 for NOTA.

According to Delhi Police, Jangir was ostensibly lured by another accused as he was under a “heavy debt”.

