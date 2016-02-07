Over 40 lakh unaccounted foreign currency seized by Himachal police

The Himachal Police on Saturday seized nearly Rs 40 lakh worth foreign and Indian currency from four Tibetan monks travelling in a Fortuner from Delhi to McLeodganj. Police said their vehicle was intercepted at Mehatpur in Una district, bordering Punjab, during a routine check at a naka in the afternoon. The vehicle has a Delhi registration number and police said the four men began their journey from Majnu Ka Tilla in New Delhi.

An official said most of the currency was in Indian rupee (26 lakh), while Chinese yuan and US dollars made up the rest. Himachal DGP Sanjay Kumar confirmed the seizure but said the matter had been referred to the Indian Tax department as the monks claimed it to be donations. “No case has been registered so far as I-T officials who have reached the spot are counting the cash and verifying its source,” he said. He, however, said since a similar seizure had occurred at Mehatpur in 2011, police are collecting details and recording the statements of the four men.

The earlier case involved Tibetan spiritual leader Ogyen Trinley Dorje, the 17th Karmapa, who landed in a controversy after currency worth Rs 1 crore was seized from him. Raids were then conducted at his monastery, from where police and ED officials seized a further Rs 6 crore.

The Tibetans officials had then also claimed that the money had come from donations and offerings.

