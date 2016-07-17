Online licencing helps SDMC net Rs 5.6 crore in 1st quarter

The total revenue of licence fee during 2015-16 was Rs 2.6 crore, while it was Rs 2.85 crore the previous year. (Source: Express Archive/file) The total revenue of licence fee during 2015-16 was Rs 2.6 crore, while it was Rs 2.85 crore the previous year. (Source: Express Archive/file)

Implementation of the new online general trade licence policy has helped SDMC net Rs 5.6 crore in licence fee revenue in the first quarter of the current year as against Rs 2.6 crore it was able to mop up during the entire last fiscal.

Following implementation of the new policy in November 2015, the licence fee revenue collection in the first quarter of 2016-17 was Rs 5.6 crore, with the highest collection of Rs 2.4 crore from central zone followed by Rs 1.68 crore from south zone, said a senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officer.

Watch Video: What’s making news

Going by the trend witnessed in the first quarter, the total collection by the end of March 2017 is expected to be around Rs 20 crore, he said.

The total revenue of licence fee during 2015-16 was Rs 2.6 crore, while it was Rs 2.85 crore the previous year.

The new policy enabling electronically generated licence under DMC Act is a hassle free process. The revenue collected in the first quarter of 2016-17 involves 188 cases of fresh licence and 2974 of renewal of existing ones, said the official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App