One in every 10 children in urban areas prone to diabetes: Assocham study

A study conducted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industries (Assocham) has found that an average of one in every 10 children in the age group of 5-16 years in urban areas, are overweight and more prone to diabetes. The reasons for rise in childhood diabetes, according to the study, are high calorie diet, junk food, less outdoor games and more of indoor games.

According to the findings released by Assocham on Friday, about 72 per cent urban children don’t exercise regularly. Obesity is also a common factor and it has grown over 65 per cent among the children. The study was conducted in private and public schools in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata among 10,000 children.

The study has found that about 69 per cent of Delhi’s children are prone to diabetes and it is 56 per cent in case of Mumbai, 49 per cent in Ahmedabad, 39 per cent in Bengaluru and 28 per cent in Chennai. Assocham’s Health Committee chairman Dr B K Rao, in a statement, said that diabetes in children was owing to bad eating habits, with fast food replacing the nutritious food, coupled with physical inactivity.

Stress, according to him, is another factor that leads to diabetes in children. According to Rao, urban kids are mostly suffering from Type-I diabetes and some of them are getting as many as four insulin shots a day.

