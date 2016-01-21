Odisha to start lecture series by experts for educating bureaucracy

To expose the bureaucracy to the changing facets of governance, Odisha government is starting a lecture series for its officers from Friday drawing experts from various fields including finance, IT and healthcare.

The lecture series titled “Odisha Knowledge Hub Lecture series” will kick off from tomorrow with a talk by Nachiket Mor, a member of the central board of the Reserve Bank of India and the former head honcho in ICICI Bank for 20 years between 1987 and 2007.

From March this year, he will head the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and drive the organisation’s focus on financial inclusion. It was a committee headed by Mor which led to the in-principle licence for small finance banks and payments banks. Mor will deliver a talk on transforming financial and healthcare delivery in India.

Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan said the idea of the lecture was to expose the bureaucracy to new ideas and create a culture of listening to top minds in various fields and gaining knowledge.

“In future such more people will be invited to deliver lectures on various topics. Top experts and eminent people coming to Odisha will be invited for talks on subjects related to governance. This is a knowledge sharing platform for idea exchange. The talks will be video linked to all the 30 districts for district collectors to join in. Ministers and senior officials will attend the talks. It is an informal idea exchange programme,” said Balakrishnan.

He said the planning and coordination department will document it and create a portal for it. Friday’s talk by Mor will be one hour duration including, 15 minutes for question and answers.

