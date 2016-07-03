Odisha home dept shoots off letter: Health secy pulled up over delay in examination of rape victims

Stating that there is an inordinate delay in medical examination of rape victims at district headquarter hospitals, the Odisha Home department has asked the Health department to issue instructions to doctors to submit reports on time.

In a letter to the state Health Secretary, the Home department said, “The doctors do not entertain medical examination requests after 5 pm, as a result of which the victim either goes home or has to be accommodated in a short stay home by the police. This delay often leads to loss of precious evidence, which could support the case during the investigation process.”

The Home department also referred to procedural delays like getting permission from the additional district medical officer for each case.

It also expressed concern that doctors, in their medical examination, usually give inconclusive reports and do not provide any support to investigators. “It seems that there is a standardised text being used by examining doctors across all districts,” the letter said.

