Odisha doubles farmers income, lags behind in irrigation: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Source: Express photo) Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Source: Express photo)

Expressing satisfaction over the NSSO report that said Odisha is the only state in the country to have doubled the income of farmers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday admitted that irrigation facilities in the state could not be improved to the desired level. “I am extremely happy that as per the Government of India’s NSSO report, Odisha is the only state to have doubled the income of farmers in real terms in the country between 2003 to 2013,” Patnaik said while addressing the third meeting of the Agriculture cabinet here.

Noting that the increased contribution from animal farming has played a significant role in doubling of income, Patnaik said Odisha has also become a rice surplus state.

“In fact, we are now the third largest contributor of rice to the Public Distribution System in India,” the Chief Minister said, adding, efforts were on to agument the irrigation potential and use of technology.

“Irrigation is one of the primary concerns for the government and the annual target for creating irrigation potential will be 2.5 lakh hectares through ll departments. Emphasis should be on utilising ground water resources through bore wells, shallow tube wells and dug wells,” Patnaik said.

India vs England Live score

A committee would be set up at the state level under the chairmanship of the development commissioner for monitoring irrigation potential and closing the gap between the potential created and utilised, on monthly basis, Patnaik said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App