Odisha: 9 drown during Kartik Purnima celebrations

Nine persons, including seven children, drowned in different parts of Odisha during Kartik Purnima celebrations on Wednesday.

Two girls of Shankuntalapur village in Jajpur district drowned after they slipped into the Sana Genguti river where they were floating small boats to celebrate Kartika Purnima. Their bodies were later fished out of water.

In Balasore district, two brothers, a seven-year-old and a three-year-old, died while trying to collect tiny boats in Badabhanga village.

In Kendrapara, two boys drowned in Chapali canal in Mahakalapada while collecting paper boats.

A four-year-old drowned in a pond in Derabish area. In Jharsuguda district, two women and a girl drowned in Ib river when a boat carrying them capsized near Khait village. While the body of one of the women was later fished out, efforts are on to trace the other woman and the missing child.

