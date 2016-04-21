BJP set Delhi dumps on fire to fail odd-even: AAP

The AAP said the fires at various dump yards in Delhi may cause health hazards and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “playing with the lives” of people in Delhi. The AAP said the fires at various dump yards in Delhi may cause health hazards and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “playing with the lives” of people in Delhi.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP of setting Delhi’s dump yards on fire to sabotage the city government’s flagship odd-even restrictions on plying four-wheelers for reducing pollution in the national capital.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is stooping to the lowest in Delhi to fail odd-even. MCD burning dump yards, creating health hazard. BJP pollutes Delhi,” senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey tweeted.

“Such a hatred against Delhiites is not good, Modi ji. You got the dump yards set on fire just to fail the odd-even scheme in Delhi. Don’t kill Delhi like this,” he added.

“You (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) are playing with the lives of Delhiites through MCD. It’s not only wrong, but also inhuman. Please stop this.”

