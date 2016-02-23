Observe ‘Rashtra Prem Diwas’ every month: DM

The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district has issued a circular, directing all schools under his jurisdiction to observe ‘Rashtra Prem Diwas’ on the 15th of every month. The aim is “to instil feelings of patriotism among children”.

This comes close on the heels of the HRD ministry’s directive on hoisting the national flag at all central universities.

As per the circular, schools will hoist the national flag and students will raise patriotic slogans on the 15th of every month. The state government has called it the DM’s own initiative and denied having promoted it for other schools in the state.

When contacted, DM Fatehpur Rajeev Rautela said, “During my routine visits to schools, I found that the children had very little knowledge about our country. Therefore, I initiated this.”

