Delayed withdrawal of northeast monsoon brings over 1000% surplus rain to southern states in January

An active and extended northeast monsoon this year has brought about 1000 per cent surplus rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep in January alone. Thirty per cent of the annual rainfall recorded in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh, and south interior Karnataka has been also contributed by the winter rain between October and December.

After its onset was announced on October 28, a delay by a fortnight from normal, the southern states recorded 10.3 per cent rainfall above the Long Period Average of 337.6 mm till December, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data states. This is the highest rain to be recorded during the season since 2016.

Two cyclonic storms, Nivar and Burevi, also augmented the monsoon activity in early December and added to the quantum rainfall for the season. Till December, Rayalaseema (99 per cent), Tamil Nadu (87 per cent) along with Kerala and Mahe (34 per cent) had received rainfall beyond their stipulated seasonal quota. The southern sub-divisions, overall, had recorded 53 per cent excess rainfall in December.

But, with the northeast monsoon showing no signs of withdrawal, and instead, continuing to remain active, rainfall activity extended to January, till as late as last week.

“The cyclonic circulation formed off Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts between January 10 and 15 caused a strong inflow of moisture-loaded easterly winds over the southern states. This resulted in heavy rainfall at many places along with extremely heavy rainfall on January 13 over Tamil Nadu,” an official from Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, said.

The IMD had predicted the likely commencement of withdrawal of northeast monsoon from Tuesday, that is a delay of 19 days from normal. It would also be the most delayed exits for the winter monsoon in recent years.