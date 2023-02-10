No need for a unified media council with statutory powers: Govt to parliamentary panel

The government has told a parliamentary committee that it may not be desirable to set up a unified media council as media platforms already have self-regulatory mechanisms. However, the committee has reiterated its demand for such a framework with statutory powers to enforce advisories.

The parliamentary standing committee on communications and Information Technology chaired by Shiv Sena member Pratap Jadhav had suggested the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to have a media council, contending that there were limitations in the enforcement of advisories issued by the Press Council of India (which covers print media) and News Broadcasting Standards Authority (which covers private news channels).

In an action-taken report on the subject ‘Ethical Standards in Media Coverage’, the committee said that the ministry should explore the possibility of establishing a media council encompassing print, electronic and digital media that is equipped with statutory powers.

“Each platform is unique and distinctive in its own way and therefore unifying and merging them under one regulatory framework may not be desirable,” the committee said, citing the submission made by the I&B Ministry.

“However, in the light of the rising need for inter-sectoral coordination due to the emergence and convergence of new technologies, the committee would like to reiterate and recommend the ministry to explore the possibilities of having a unified media commission/body/council with separate wings and regulatory mechanism for print/electronic/digital media,” it noted. It added that such a framework can have a holistic view of the media.

The committee pointed out that the Press Council of India too had sent a proposal to the ministry regarding the constitution of a media council encompassing various media platforms. It noted that out of 926 private channels, 576 television channels were not members of any self-regulating body.