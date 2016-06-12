NGT gives green light to registration of diesel vehicles for waste disposal

Polythene sacks and other wastes dumped near a residential colony in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist) Polythene sacks and other wastes dumped near a residential colony in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to register two new diesel vehicles which are conforming to BS-IV norms and would be used for garbage disposal and handling of municipal waste generated in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

A bench, headed by Justice Jawad Rahim, granted the relief on similar terms and conditions which were imposed by the NGT in its May 31 order, in which it directed the government to register 45 new diesel vehicles for garbage management.

The tribunal passed the May 31 order on applications moved by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which had sought permission to buy 45 vehicles for garbage management as registration of new diesel vehicles above 2000cc is banned in Delhi.

While allowing NDMC’s request, the bench referred to the earlier order and said, “We are satisfied with the request… We find no impediment and there is no reason for us to take different view.”

The green panel also noted that in the May 31 order, the bench had clarified that these vehicles would be used strictly for transportation of municipal and other allied waste to be dumping site only.

The tribunal had earlier asked the municipal corporations to “condemn and dismantle” vehicles which were over 10-years old and had ordered that new vehicles should be fitted with Global Positioning System (GPS) system.

The plea moved earlier by the civic body had contended that the green panel had last year banned the registration of new diesel vehicles as well as re-registration after 10 years.

Later, the Supreme Court had also banned registration of diesel-run SUVs and cars having engine capacity beyond 2000cc in Delhi and National Capital Region.

Due to this, the transport department was not registering the newly-procured vehicles, which conform to BS-IV norms and not re-registering the old vehicles, it had said.

