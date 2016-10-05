Follow Us:
Nawaz Sharif calling Burhan Wani ‘son of the Kashmiri soil’ shows Pakistan’s close association with terrorism: India

"The speech by Sharif at the joint session of Parliament shows Pakistan's continued attachment to terrorism," senior government sources said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: October 6, 2016 1:38:52 pm
India on Wednesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s comments describing Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani, whose encounter killing by security forces triggered the current unrest in the Valley, as “son of the Kashmiri soil” shows that country’s attachment to terrorism.

WATCH VIDEO: Nawaz Sharif’s Envoys Warn US, Say Pakistan Will Move Towards China, Russia

 

 

Their remarks came after Sharif, while addressing a joint session of Parliament convened to discuss the security situation in the wake of increasing Indo-Pak tensions, accused India of running away from dialogue and instead creating a war-like environment by blaming Pakistan for the Uri terror attack in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed last month.

Sharif expressed support for Kashmiris and said the issue should be resolved according to the wishes of people of Kashmir and the UN resolutions.

“The Kashmiri youth have taken it upon themselves to carry on the movement of freedom against Indian aggression and atrocities.

WATCH VIDEO: Nawaz Sharif Denies Pakistan’s Role In Uri Attack, Here’s What He Said

 
The death of Burhan Wani, son of the Kashmiri soil, had reminded India to give Kashmiris their right to self- determination,” Sharif said.

