Navjot Singh Sidhu targets BJP, but quiet on AAP

BREAKING HIS silence after a week, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said he resigned as a Rajya Sabha member since his party, the BJP, asked him to “not even look in the direction of Punjab, and to stay away” from the state.

Speaking to the media outside his Delhi residence, Sidhu, however, avoided a direct answer when asked about rumours that he would join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as its CM candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled early next year.

“The nation (read Punjab) is the biggest religion of all. How can I leave my roots and my nation? How can I leave my people who have made me win (Lok Sabha) elections in the last 10 years,” asked Sidhu, making clear his displeasure against the BJP.

The former cricketer, who represented Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency between 2004 and 2014, claimed that the party had asked him to stay away from Punjab, which was “impossible” for him to obey.

“Even the birds come back to their nests in the evening. How can I leave my nation? No party in this world is above Punjab. I am ready to bear the loss,” said Sidhu, known for his dramatic speech and style of presentation as a cricket commentator and TV show host.

Without naming Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Sidhu hinted that the party did not give him a ticket from Amritsar seat in 2014, expecting it was a safe seat for Jaitley to win. In the event, Jaitley lost to Congress’s Capt Amarinder Singh, a former Punjab chief minister.

“Jab Modi-sahab ki wave aayi toh virodhi to doobe, Sidhu ko bhi dubo dia (When the Modi wave came, BJP’s opponents were swept away, and it made Sidhu drown as well),” he said.

Instead of Amritsar, Sidhu claimed, he was given the choice to contest from either Kurukshetra, in Haryana, or West Delhi. “I did not leave my roots. I opted not to contest. (But) even today you (BJP) ask me to leave Punjab. What is my fault,” he asked.

Stating that he had contested his first election from Amritsar on the request of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sidhu said, “This is not about personal gain or loss. Had this (shuffling him out before the polls) happened for the first time, even then it was unacceptable. But this has been done to me three or four times.”

Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur is a BJP MLA from Amritsar (East) constituency, and the couple are known opponents of the BJP’s ally in Punjab, the SAD.

