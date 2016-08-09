PM Modi backstabbed us, says Punjab gau rakshak named in FIR

Satish Kumar’s photo from his Facebook profile. Satish Kumar’s photo from his Facebook profile.

A day after the registration of first FIR against a cow vigilante, Satish Kumar, the main accused and president of Punjab Gau Raksha Dal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “backstabbed” him and other gau rakshaks with his statement that they were running businesses and not protecting cows.

“Jo Prime Minister ney statement di hai gau rakshak key khilaf, hamey dhoka diya hai, hamara peeth pey choora maara hai, backstab kiya hai,” said Kumar, when The Indian Express met him at his office in a gaushala.

“We voted for the BJP because the Prime Minister promised at that time that his government will protect cows. But with his statement now, he has backtracked from his promise,” said Kumar.

“Prime Minister ney jo statement di hai, woh Uttar Pradesh [elections] ko dhyan mey rakh key di hai, lekin yeh hamey manzoor nahin aur hum apna kaam kartey rahengey,” he said. He also said that if police targets his Punjab Gau Raksha Dal, “my supporters will protest against BJP and the PM”.

Satish Kumar, who looked upset that a case had been lodged against him, challenged police to arrest him. He and four others have been booked by name and 15 other unnamed persons for extortion, rioting and causing hurt. The case was registered on Sunday at Rajpura City police station after police watched videos in which he and his men were seen thrashing truck drivers and accusing them of smuggling cows. The videos were on Kumar’s Facebook page and on YouTube.

SSP Patiala Gurmeet Singh Chouhan said the police had put his activities under the scanner because they had received several verbal complaints against him. “We watched the videos on his pages following which we decided to take action against him.”

Police also appealed to people who were harassed by Kumar and his men to come forward and make formal complaints. A police officer said the action against Kumar was long overdue as he had “unleashed a reign of terror in the area”, but he said, the police was diffident about taking action against him earlier.

