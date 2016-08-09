Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • PM Modi backstabbed us, says Punjab gau rakshak named in FIR

PM Modi backstabbed us, says Punjab gau rakshak named in FIR

Satish Kumar and four others have been booked by name and 15 other unnamed persons for extortion, rioting and causing hurt.

Written by Jagdeep Singh Deep | Rajpura | Updated: August 9, 2016 6:40:02 am
narendra modi, gau rakshak, gau rakshaks booked, gau rakshak chief arrest, modi on gau rakshaks, modi comment, modi gau rakshak comment, BJP, sunil parashar, VHP, beef ban, cow slaughter, gujarat dalit thrashing, cow skinning, indian express news, india news Satish Kumar’s photo from his Facebook profile.
Top News

A day after the registration of first FIR against a cow vigilante, Satish Kumar, the main accused and president of Punjab Gau Raksha Dal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “backstabbed” him and other gau rakshaks with his statement that they were running businesses and not protecting cows.

“Jo Prime Minister ney statement di hai gau rakshak key khilaf, hamey dhoka diya hai, hamara peeth pey choora maara hai, backstab kiya hai,” said Kumar, when The Indian Express met him at his office in a gaushala.

“We voted for the BJP because the Prime Minister promised at that time that his government will protect cows. But with his statement now, he has backtracked from his promise,” said Kumar.

cow 759

“Prime Minister ney jo statement di hai, woh Uttar Pradesh [elections] ko dhyan mey rakh key di hai, lekin yeh hamey manzoor nahin aur hum apna kaam kartey rahengey,” he said. He also said that if police targets his Punjab Gau Raksha Dal, “my supporters will protest against BJP and the PM”.

Satish Kumar, who looked upset that a case had been lodged against him, challenged police to arrest him. He and four others have been booked by name and 15 other unnamed persons for extortion, rioting and causing hurt. The case was registered on Sunday at Rajpura City police station after police watched videos in which he and his men were seen thrashing truck drivers and accusing them of smuggling cows. The videos were on Kumar’s Facebook page and on YouTube.

Read | Had to pay money, cows to Satish Kumar, only then allowed to go

SSP Patiala Gurmeet Singh Chouhan said the police had put his activities under the scanner because they had received several verbal complaints against him. “We watched the videos on his pages following which we decided to take action against him.”

Police also appealed to people who were harassed by Kumar and his men to come forward and make formal complaints. A police officer said the action against Kumar was long overdue as he had “unleashed a reign of terror in the area”, but he said, the police was diffident about taking action against him earlier.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now