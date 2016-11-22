Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Nagaland: Man travelling in chartered jet held with Rs 5.5 crore in old currency

By: PTI | Dimapur | Published: November 22, 2016 1:00:25 pm
He is being questioned and the cash being verified," officials said.
A Bihar-based businessman, travelling alone in a chartered jet, has been apprehended on Tuesday at the airport in Dimapur in Nagaland for allegedly carrying Rs 5.5 crore in demonetised currency. Officials said sleuths of central security agencies and CISF are questioning the man, identified as A Singh from Bihar’s Munger district, soon after his jet landed in Dimapur.

They said the jet had taken off from Sirsa in Haryana early on Tuesday. “The CISF sleuths acted on some prior inputs and intercepted the passenger as soon as he landed here. He is being questioned and the cash being verified,” they said.

A special vigil has been deployed by security agencies and the airport guarding Central Industrial Security Force in the wake of the demonetisation of the two large currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 by the government.

