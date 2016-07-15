Muzaffarnagar woman gets pregnant despite sterilisation op, doctor fined

The forum found the doctor Manju Aggarwal, who performed the operation, guilty of negligence, and directed her to pay the sum within a month to the aggrieved, Sunita Devi. The forum found the doctor Manju Aggarwal, who performed the operation, guilty of negligence, and directed her to pay the sum within a month to the aggrieved, Sunita Devi.

A woman found she was pregnant despite undergoing a sterilisation operation, following which a fine of Rs 1,12,000 has been slapped by the consumer court on the doctor who carried out the procedure.

The forum found the doctor Manju Aggarwal, who performed the operation, guilty of negligence, and directed her to pay the sum within a month to the aggrieved, Sunita Devi.

The woman had filed a complaint saying that she became pregnant and gave birth to a child despite undergoing a sterilisation procedure carried out by the doctor in 2013.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App