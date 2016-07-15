Muzaffarnagar woman gets pregnant despite sterilisation op, doctor fined

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
The doctor who conducted the sterilisation operation has been fined Rs 1,12,000 by a consumer court

Muzaffarnagar | Published: July 15, 2016 12:12:50 pm
A woman found she was pregnant despite undergoing a sterilisation operation, following which a fine of Rs 1,12,000 has been slapped by the consumer court on the doctor who carried out the procedure.

The forum found the doctor Manju Aggarwal, who performed the operation, guilty of negligence, and directed her to pay the sum within a month to the aggrieved, Sunita Devi.

The woman had filed a complaint saying that she became pregnant and gave birth to a child despite undergoing a sterilisation procedure carried out by the doctor in 2013.

