Murder accused jumps off Rajkot court’s seventh floor, survives

A murder accused was seriously injured and had to be hospitalised after he allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of Rajkot court and tried to run away from custody on Thursday afternoon.

Naresh Solanki alias Bhai (32) was arrested by Detection of Crime Branch of Rajkot city police on Wednesday for allegedly stoning Khatijaben to death in July this year. The elderly woman was found dead in Bapunagar area near Jilla Garden and police claim that she had been attacked by Solanki when she challenged him during a theft attempt. Bhaktinagar police had then booked unidentified persons for murder of Khatijaben.

Acting on a tip off, the DCB had nabbed Solanki from his residence in Kubaliyapara on Wednesday. Police had also recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 24,000, six television sets, copper wires and Rs 1 lakh cash from Solanki’s house. Joint commissioner of police, Dipak Bhatt had said on Wednesday that police had input that Solanki, who was invloved in a number of thefts was at his residence. The DCB raided his home and arrested him. “Initially, we had the information that Solanki was thief who had committed thefts by breaking into 22 houses. But during interrogation, he confessed that he had pelted stones at an elderly woman in Bapunagar when she challenged her that night while he was out with an intent to commit a theft. The elderly woman, Khatijaben had later died due to the injuries she sustained in the attack,” Bhatt had said after Solanki’s arrest.

The DCB had later handed Solanki over to Bhaktinagar police in connection with the murder case. Bhaktinagar police took the accused to the court near PDU General Hospital on Thursday afternoon to produce him before a magistrate and seek his police remand when he tried to escape. “After producing him in court on the seventh floor, our staff was handcuffing him in the lobby when all a sudden he dashed to the stairwell and jumped to the sixth floor. Our staff tried to chase him and a police sub-inspector caught hold of him on the fifth floor. But he shoved the sub-inspector aside and kept on jumping. Eventually, he lost balance and fell on the ground floor,” Bhaktinagar police inspector Viral Gadhvi said.

The incident took place at around 12:45 pm and Solanki was rushed to the emergency ward of the PDU General Hospital. “He is undergoing treatment but he is out of danger. Prima facie, he was injured while trying to escape from police custody,” A division police inspector Subodh Modiya said.

The court premises is in the jurisdiction of a division police station of Rajkot city. Police further said they suspect Solanki has sustained fractures on his hands and legs besides injuries on his head.

The Bhaktinagar police inspector said that they were waiting for the court order when the incident took place. “We sought Solanki’s custody for 10 days. After hearing got over, we were waiting for the court order on our remand application when he tried to run away,” said Modiya.

Police say that Solanki, a street hawker who used to sell used garments and collect scrap, had been booked by Gandhigram police and Bhaktinagar police around two year ago also in theft cases. His modus operandi was to destroy any CCTV cameras installed at or near his target of theft, police add.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd