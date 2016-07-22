Mumbai Dalit teen murder: Exact cause of death not clear yet

Police said the victim, 15-year-old Swapnil Sonawane, was killed because the girl’s family did not approve of him as he belonged to a different caste. Police said the victim, 15-year-old Swapnil Sonawane, was killed because the girl’s family did not approve of him as he belonged to a different caste.

A DAY after family members of a 15-year-old girl were arrested for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old Dalit boy over “an inter-caste relationship”, the Navi Mumbai police are groping for evidence to establish how exactly the boy died. While the family of the victim, Swapnil Sonawane, has stated in their complaint that the boy was beaten up, chased out on the road and assaulted until he fell, the post-mortem report has simply said the probable cause of death is a head injury.

“A laceration was found on his forehead. The doctors have stated in their preliminary report that a head injury is the probable cause of death but the final opinion has been reserved. Samples of Swapnil’s viscera have been sent to a forensic laboratory in Kalina for chemical analysis. After the chemical analysis report is received, the final cause of death will be ascertained,” said a police officer.

Officers privy to the investigation also said there were no “evident” injury marks on Swapnil’s body to indicate the exact fatal blow.

“A laceration on the forehead, a swelling over an eyebrow, a bump on his head and a broken toenail, probably caused by his fall, were the only evident injury marks on his body,” said an officer. While Swapnil’s father Shahaji Sonawane had said his son was kicked in the groin, police sources said there were “no such marks” to suggest such an assault.

Shahaji has told the police that the girl’s father, also an accused in the case, had asked Swapnil to apologise to the girl by falling at her feet. He said it was then that her father had kicked him in his private parts.

Shahaji said the boy panicked and began to run.

He was chased by a few of the girl’s relatives who hit him and made him fall to the ground and injure his head, according to Shahaji’s statement to the police.

On Tuesday night, the girl’s family called Swapnil along with his parents to their home in Nerul to amicably settle the matter after the former objected to their relationship.

Republican Party of India (RPI) members held a protest outside the Nerul police station on Wednesday, demanding action against the killers.

While the police arrested seven members of her family, the girl, who belongs to an Other Backward Caste (OBC) community, was sent to a children’s home in Bhiwandi.

The Nerul police that sought custody of the seven until Sunday have begun recording their statement.

The seven accused are the girl’s parents, two brothers, their two friends and an autorickshaw driver known to her brother.

Girl’s family denies caste angle

Meanwhile, the accused family have claimed that there was no caste angle to the dispute, and that they were angry after finding some “objectionable” photographs of the girl on Swapnil’s phone. “The family members are claiming that they never intended to kill Swapnil. They claim that they assaulted him because they were opposed to the ‘unacceptable’ photographs. The arrested relatives said they did not attack because Swapnil belonged to another caste,” said an investigator.

On Thursday, Swapnil’s family strongly rejected such a contention, pointing out that the two suspended police officers from Nerul had themselves alluded to the Marathi film Sairat, telling Swapnil and his parents on Monday night at the police station that there could be bloodshed in their home, like in the movie, which was based on an inter-caste relationship. “Would they have murdered a boy belonging to the same community as theirs? They would have sat together and settled the matter knowing that both sides were powerful and could use their might on the police. They made casteist remarks when Swapnil along with his parents went to their home,” said Sunita, Swapnil’s cousin.

She also said the violence was premeditated. “The girl’s brother had come to our home hours before the murder. He claimed that they would settle the matter. Her brother even said Swapnil is like his little brother and they would find a solution. But the moment they reached their home, the girl’s family members humiliated them and kicked Swapnil. It was a planned violent act,” said Sunita.

The police have booked the accused on charges of murder, kidnapping and relevant sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Regarding the photographs supposed to have been found on Swapnil’s phone, the police said they were trying to recover data from the smashed handset and memory card. “We will verify whether Swapnil had clicked those pictures and also how the girl’s 25-year-old brother learnt of his sister’s photos on Swapnil’s phone,” said a police officer.

Shahaji Sonawane also said the girl’s brother showed him one of these photos on a cellphone Tuesday during their argument on the terrace of the building the Sonawanes reside in. “I told him it looked like a photograph shot in their own home, and that it appeared to have been shot by the girl herself,” Shahaji told The Indian Express. The argument turned more hostile at this point, said Shahaji, with the girl’s brother then threatening to throw him off the terrace.

The police are also piecing together the sequence of events. An officer said one account suggests that after the boy fell head-first on the road, the girl’s family stopped their assault. Swapnil’s mother and father then put him in a rickshaw that ferried him to DY Patil Hospital, where doctors contacted the police about the medico-legal case.

