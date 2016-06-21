Mumbai bullet train clears major hurdle

According to the Centre’s plan, the Railway Ministry needs 0.9 hectares at the BKC for access to the underground station. According to the Centre’s plan, the Railway Ministry needs 0.9 hectares at the BKC for access to the underground station.

The Centre’s plans for the Rs 98,000-crore bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai has cleared a major roadblock. The Maharashtra government has withdrawn its objection to using land at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to build an underground station for the project, a senior state government functionary said.

According to the Centre’s plan, the Railway Ministry needs 0.9 hectares at the BKC for access to the underground station. The BKC is spread over 28 hectares.

The state government had earlier said that the rail project could hamper its showpiece project — the Mumbai International Financial Services Centre — at the complex. The state had argued that the station would lead to a loss of Rs 10,000 crore revenue.

Watch Video: What’s making news

However, a compromise appears to have been worked out. “A revised plan for the underground station was recently submitted to the state. This seems viable,” said the functionary.

Sources said the solution will involve the state government seeking major concessions for building the financial centre.

The land marked for the centre does not fit into the Centre’s criteria of a special economic zone. The state government is banking on the Centre to relax norms in this regard.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App