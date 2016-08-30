Mulayam, other leaders trying to polarise society: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo/File) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo/File)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday took strong objection to remarks made by Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and other leaders, accusing them of deliberately trying to “polarise” society ahead of elections.

He also urged them to desist from doing so as it sends out a “wrong” message to the world that was not in the interest of the nation. The Union Information and Broadcasting and Urban Development Minister also said that by raking up “illegal” detention issues, the leaders were trying to “demoralise” the security forces and “obstruct” their work.

“Elections are nearing, that is why Ayodhya is remembered. What happened then, what was the need to repeat it. In polls, issues to be raked up are development and corruption. Make governance and misgovernance as poll issues as well as what you said and what you did.

“To hide their failures, Samajwadi Party is indulging in this kind of political polarisation while pointing fingers at others. You are trying to polarise society, please don’t do so,” he said. Naidu said, “If a particular community or religion is being done injustice with and to say there is discrimination, giving this message is wrong. Please don’t do this in nation’s interest. This discrimination is not in nation’s interest.”

Attacking those raking up illegal detentions, the Minister said by doing so they are undermining the role of security agencies and demoralising them. If someone is harassed than one has the right to inquire, he said. “The agencies are working for the country’s security and you are harming them and trying to obstruct their work by questioning them. They will be demoralised. You are doing injustice,” Naidu said.

