MPs red-flag RTI misuse

The Congress and NCP leaders Thursday raised concerns over the misuse of the Right to Information Act and sought to know if the government was mulling any changes to the law to guard against such misuse. Seeking answers during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, NCP’s Praful Patel said that government officials were scared of taking decisions because of fear of the RTI Act. Congress member Rajeev Shukla too raised similar concerns. In his response, MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, said: “The RTI may cut down the initiative of an officer… the government is equally concerned.”

