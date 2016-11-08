Mohali police identify nine firing accused, round up 4

Police personnel on the scene of crime in Mohali on Sunday. (Source: Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Police personnel on the scene of crime in Mohali on Sunday. (Source: Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A DAY after the firing incident in Phase VIII on Sunday evening, the Mohali police on Monday identified nine persons involved in the incident and named them in the FIR. Late in the evening, the police claimed to have rounded up four people. SSP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said interrogation of those rounded up was on and they would soon arrest all the accused.

Watch what else is making news

DSP (City 2) Gurdeep Singh Gosal said that the nine persons had been identified as Sonu Shah, a resident of Burail; Sonu Bajwa; Lucky, a resident of Phase IX, Mohali; Gurpreet, a resident of Haryana; Harbhoom, a resident of Kajheri; Tirath, a resident of Saidpur village near Kharar; Pindu, Guru and Veeru. All the accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

The DSP said that they had procured footage of a CCTV camera which was installed on a nearby gurdwara where the incident happened. Sonu Shah, the DSP said, is in the business of providing bouncers in different discotheques and night clubs in the city. He was out on bail from Burail jail in an assault case. Tirath, a bouncer, is his close aide. Sonu Bajwa, also a close aide of Shah, was an artist before he joined the crime world. The others worked with Shah.

Asked whether any injured person was traced, the DSP said that they had checked all the hospitals in the Tricity but could not trace any person who was injured in this incident. Some eyewitnesses who were present near the spot told the police that one person was injured in the incident. The DSP claimed that they recovered more than 20 bullet shells from the spot and the people present on the spot gave different accounts about the number of bullets fired. Most of the bullet shells were of .32 bore revolver and .32 bore double barrel gun.

“Some people were saying that 100 bullets were fired while some were saying that 60 or 80 rounds were fired, but we have recovered 20 shells, we have some clues. We have identified nine persons and raids are on to arrest them. Soon, we will identify all the accused and arrest them,” added the DSP. The police officials said that the two groups of bouncers had old enmity and they had clashed with each other many times in Chandigarh. The members of both the groups were also involved in a brawl on the Zirakpur-Pinjore road.

The police officials said that they had identified one vehicle used in the crime with the help of a CCTV grab. “We are scrutnising the CCTV footage of three cameras installed at the bus stand in Phase VIII where one group was standing. There is a footage of some more cameras,” added a police official.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App