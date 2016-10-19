Mohali: New housing scheme for govt employees

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Tuesday launched a housing scheme exclusively for Punjab government employees. GMADA will offer 2,000 flats of different sizes in New Chandigarh and Mohali areas. Application forms are available at the authorised banks and at GMADA headquarters in Phase VIII. The scheme will close on November 18.

According to the GMADA officials, only employees from any department of the Punjab government can apply for the scheme. The applicants can take up to 90 per cent loan from the banks authorised by GMADA.

Officials said that GMADA would charge 2 per cent cancer cess on the total value of the flat and the amount deposited with the application form will be non-refundable. The payments could also be made through the net banking and credit card.

GMADA will offer single-bedroom, two-bedroom, three- and four-bedroom flats in the scheme. Except single bedrooms, all the other types of flats will have separate space for car parking. The applicants can buy brouchers from any branch of Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab State Co-operative Bank, Axis bank and HDFC bank.

The flats have been offered in Eco-city in New Chandigarh and in three sectors (sectors 67, 66 and 99) in Mohali city. The rates of the flats have been fixed as per the location. In New Chandigarh area the rates are lesser as compared to the flats in Mohali city.

