Modi launches new series of coins with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav design

June 6, 2022 12:48:07 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a special series of coins that are also ‘visually impaired friendly’.
The coins of Re 1, Rs. 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design are not commemorative coins and will be part of the circulation.
“These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of Amrit Kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country,” Modi said while addressing the iconic week celebration of the Ministry of Finance.
Modi also launched the ‘Jan Samarth portal‘ — a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal. “This portal is going to make it easy so that citizens do not have to ask the same questions every time to avail themselves of a government programme”.
